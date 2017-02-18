So bereitet sich das Social Web auf das Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft vor

Von

Der Druck auf die Trump-Administration nimmt nach den Enthüllungen um anhaltende Kontakte nach Moskau immer weiter zu. US-Reporter-Legende Dan Rather wittert bereits ein zweites Watergate, während Donald Trump selbst in Tweet-Tiraden Nerven zeigt.

In den sozialen Medien wächst die Hoffnung auf ein schnelles Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft durch ein mögliches Amtsenthebungsverfahren, dem sich zuletzt Bill Clinton 1999 stellen musste. In der Twitter-Gemeinde herrscht unter dem Hashtag #TrumpImpeachmentParty bereits jetzt Festtagsstimmung:

Guess we are about to find out. #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/KIHyqyCiOe — Meliano Barro (@melianob) February 15, 2017

Watching the home team pull up at #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/lqAk2LqwD7 — Sir James The Second (@JKH2) February 15, 2017

Kellyanne Conway avoiding questions about #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/JR5xsOgryh — Sue of Cidyll (@KillAbreu) February 15, 2017

Me coming on Twitter and seeing #TrumpImpeachmentParty trending pic.twitter.com/6bJsGoCHmh — morgan (@sassypaget) February 15, 2017

Me showing up fashionably late to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/S1q2e3n4vh — Troy McEady (@TroyMceady) February 15, 2017

this is so me – when I arrived at #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/fQ6mlmHmGw — GEEZY (@GRYKING) February 15, 2017

Live footage of me and the homies walking into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/xpqICv7dar — Miss Nona (@RedBeKnowing) February 15, 2017

Me and my girlies are here for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/sdCnzNyHyp — Tyler Pointer (@thetylerpointer) February 15, 2017

I’m coming right on down in the soul train line OK LADIES NOW LETS GET IN FORMATION!!! #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/Z12EHQzUMX — 〽oi (@m0izzSP) February 15, 2017

I’ll have to make it nasty at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/k5T9rWVA2a — Lexi Longstroke (@LexiLuv47) February 15, 2017

Dancing till sunrise at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/OXLOgRKzgb — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 15, 2017

A #TrumpImpeachmentParty ? For me? But my birthday’s not for another two months. 😀 pic.twitter.com/oRcFZy4DlX — hobbit_girl84 (@chester_lynett) February 15, 2017

Pic on the left: Inauguration Pic on the right: #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/rIYCMjTJBx — Brandon Mojica (@DjMannCub) February 15, 2017

We already have the anthem for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/yvMBfozrGm — Mr. Jameson Neat (@MrJamesonNeat) February 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump do u still need a DJ for your #TrumpImpeachmentParty ? — Zedd (@Zedd) February 15, 2017

Gonna need Doc Brown and kid from Family Ties to get us out this pickle #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/GvBqklKz82 — Bill Schwertzki (@2017Fails) February 15, 2017

When you remember that Pence is the VP #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/0whWkXW4YY — Taylor (@taylormay234) February 15, 2017

Ya’ll do realize Mike Pence will be the president right #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/is3buNXKLe — Ahalieia Ce’Nae (@AhalieiaSoFine) February 15, 2017