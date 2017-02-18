Zurück
Menu
Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Xing Icon Youtube Icon RSS Feed Icon

Werbeanzeige

So bereitet sich das Social Web auf das Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft vor

Nutzt seine Macht zu einem radikalen Paradigmenwechsel der US-Weltpolitik: Donald Trump © WDR/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Die Krise im Weißen Haus scheint sich von Stunde zu Stunde zu verschärfen. US-Präsident Trump ist nach dem Rücktritt von Sicherheitsberater Michael Flynn und neuen Enthüllungen der New York Times um einen anhaltenden Kontakt seiner Administration zum russischen Geheimdienst sichtbar in die Defensive geraten. In den sozialen Medien träumen Trump-Gegner bereits von einem schnellen Ende seiner Präsidentschaft und starten unter dem Hashtag #TrumpImpeachmentParty zumindest virtuell erste Vorbereitungen für eine Amtsenthebung.

Werbeanzeige

Von

Der Druck auf die Trump-Administration nimmt nach den Enthüllungen um anhaltende Kontakte nach Moskau immer weiter zu. US-Reporter-Legende Dan Rather wittert bereits ein zweites Watergate, während Donald Trump selbst in Tweet-Tiraden Nerven zeigt.

In den sozialen Medien wächst die Hoffnung auf ein schnelles Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft durch ein mögliches Amtsenthebungsverfahren, dem sich zuletzt Bill Clinton 1999 stellen musste. In der Twitter-Gemeinde herrscht unter dem Hashtag #TrumpImpeachmentParty bereits jetzt Festtagsstimmung:

Kommunikation

So bereitet sich das Social Web auf das Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft vor

Die Krise im Weißen Haus scheint sich von Stunde zu Stunde zu verschärfen. US-Präsident Trump ist nach dem Rücktritt von Sicherheitsberater Michael Flynn und neuen Enthüllungen der New York Times um einen anhaltenden Kontakt seiner Administration zum russischen Geheimdienst sichtbar in die Defensive geraten. In den sozialen Medien träumen Trump-Gegner bereits von einem schnellen Ende seiner Präsidentschaft und starten unter dem Hashtag #TrumpImpeachmentParty zumindest virtuell erste Vorbereitungen für eine Amtsenthebung. mehr…

Werbeanzeige

Absatzwirtschaft Newsletter

absatzwirtschaft Newsletter schon abonniert?

Newsticker

So bereitet sich das Social Web auf das Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft vor

Die Krise im Weißen Haus scheint sich von Stunde zu Stunde zu verschärfen.…

Opel – das ewige Aschenputtel?

Große Marken sind immer auch große Charaktere. So wie man in der Familie…

Von Barbara bis Bully und Boris: Das sind die prominenten Gäste beim Marken-Award 2017

Neben großen Marken wie Emmi, thyssenkrupp und Ritter Sport, sind auch prominente Gäste…

Werbeanzeige

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Dein Kommentar

Deine E-Mailadresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.

*

Werbeanzeige

© 2014 MEEDIA GmbH & Co. KG - ein Unternehmen der Verlagsgruppe Handelsblatt GmbH & Co. KG

Mit WordPress gebaut vom