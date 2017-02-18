So bereitet sich das Social Web auf das Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft vor

Von
Der Druck auf die Trump-Administration nimmt nach den Enthüllungen um anhaltende Kontakte nach Moskau immer weiter zu. US-Reporter-Legende Dan Rather wittert bereits ein zweites Watergate, während Donald Trump selbst in Tweet-Tiraden Nerven zeigt.
In den sozialen Medien wächst die Hoffnung auf ein schnelles Ende der Trump-Präsidentschaft durch ein mögliches Amtsenthebungsverfahren, dem sich zuletzt Bill Clinton 1999 stellen musste. In der Twitter-Gemeinde herrscht unter dem Hashtag #TrumpImpeachmentParty bereits jetzt Festtagsstimmung:
Guess we are about to find out. #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/KIHyqyCiOe
— Meliano Barro (@melianob) February 15, 2017
When Obama hears about the #TrumpImpeachmentParty. pic.twitter.com/tQxCPHYzNN
— Ademola K. (@KingSK88) February 15, 2017
My ride to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty just arrived. pic.twitter.com/dlE6YHKGHB
— Joe LoBianco (@joeylobianco) February 15, 2017
Joe Biden just pulled up 🔥 #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/TFPYl8PY4l
— mao (online ) (@MaoGreens) February 15, 2017
When you realize #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending pic.twitter.com/m4M3ryWnb4
— Chris Smith (@Lilyachttty) February 15, 2017
Watching the home team pull up at #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/lqAk2LqwD7
— Sir James The Second (@JKH2) February 15, 2017
Kellyanne Conway avoiding questions about #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/JR5xsOgryh
— Sue of Cidyll (@KillAbreu) February 15, 2017
Meryl Streep @ the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/Ev73OZT9Bh
— Lena Jones (@Nobdcome2CuOtis) February 15, 2017
Me coming on Twitter and seeing #TrumpImpeachmentParty trending pic.twitter.com/6bJsGoCHmh
— morgan (@sassypaget) February 15, 2017
At the #TrumpImpeachmentParty like pic.twitter.com/kpwtKvnKk8
— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) February 15, 2017
It’s LIT! #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/auNZw5V5NR
— Lamoun Marshall (@Prince_virgo914) February 15, 2017
Me watching the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/vMP0UTxj9K
— Barney Dingo (@barney_dingo) February 15, 2017
Me showing up fashionably late to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/S1q2e3n4vh
— Troy McEady (@TroyMceady) February 15, 2017
this is so me – when I arrived at #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/fQ6mlmHmGw
— GEEZY (@GRYKING) February 15, 2017
i’m here #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/KkrRBag0kl
— Freddy Verdejo (@freddyvr) February 15, 2017
Live footage of me and the homies walking into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/xpqICv7dar
— Miss Nona (@RedBeKnowing) February 15, 2017
Me and my girlies are here for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/sdCnzNyHyp
— Tyler Pointer (@thetylerpointer) February 15, 2017
I’m coming right on down in the soul train line OK LADIES NOW LETS GET IN FORMATION!!! #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/Z12EHQzUMX
— 〽oi (@m0izzSP) February 15, 2017
I’ll have to make it nasty at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/k5T9rWVA2a
— Lexi Longstroke (@LexiLuv47) February 15, 2017
Dancing till sunrise at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/OXLOgRKzgb
— Ira Madison III (@ira) February 15, 2017
A #TrumpImpeachmentParty ? For me? But my birthday’s not for another two months. 😀 pic.twitter.com/oRcFZy4DlX
— hobbit_girl84 (@chester_lynett) February 15, 2017
This is me at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty 🙌🎉🎈🎆🎊 pic.twitter.com/38ARCo8Vib
— HowlAtMe (@verroa84) February 15, 2017
Pic on the left: Inauguration
Pic on the right: #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/rIYCMjTJBx
— Brandon Mojica (@DjMannCub) February 15, 2017
We already have the anthem for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/yvMBfozrGm
— Mr. Jameson Neat (@MrJamesonNeat) February 15, 2017
@realDonaldTrump do u still need a DJ for your #TrumpImpeachmentParty ?
— Zedd (@Zedd) February 15, 2017
Gonna need Doc Brown and kid from Family Ties to get us out this pickle #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/GvBqklKz82
— Bill Schwertzki (@2017Fails) February 15, 2017
When you remember that Pence is the VP #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/0whWkXW4YY
— Taylor (@taylormay234) February 15, 2017
Ya’ll do realize Mike Pence will be the president right #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/is3buNXKLe
— Ahalieia Ce’Nae (@AhalieiaSoFine) February 15, 2017
me on the way to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty but knowing Pence is the replacement pic.twitter.com/9ZcwJMk5uy
— Mel Glossy (@HausofMelinda) February 15, 2017