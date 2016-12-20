Zurück
#PrayforBerlin und #IchbineinBerliner: So solidarisiert sich das Netz mit Berlin

In den Stunden nach der Todesfahrt in den Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt an der Gedächtniskirche solidarisiert sich das Netz in bekannter Manier mit der deutschen Hauptstadt. Wie nach den Anschlägen von Paris und Brüssel kursiert der Hashtag #Prayfor auf Twitter, Facebook & Co. Auch das Kennedy-Zitat #IchbineinBerliner erlebt in den sozialen Medien ein Revival. Vereinzelt kritisieren Nutzer aber auch die Austauschbarkeit des Trauerreflexes im Social Media-Zeitalter.

Von Nils Jacobsen

Nach #PrayforParis, #PrayforBrussels solidarisiert sich die Netzgemeinschaft nach dem mutmaßlichen Lkw-Anschlag auf dem Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt am Breitscheidplatz unter dem Hashtag #PrayforBerlin mit der deutschen Hauptstadt und seinen Bürgern:

Auch das berühmte Zitat des früheren US-Präsidenten John F. Kennedy erlebte als Hashtag #IchbineinBerliner eine Renaissance:

In die kollektive Trauer mischten sich unterdessen auch einige kritische Töne:

Kommunikation

