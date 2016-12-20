PrayforBerlin und #IchbineinBerliner: So solidarisiert sich das Netz mit Berlin

Von Nils Jacobsen

Nach #PrayforParis, #PrayforBrussels solidarisiert sich die Netzgemeinschaft nach dem mutmaßlichen Lkw-Anschlag auf dem Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt am Breitscheidplatz unter dem Hashtag #PrayforBerlin mit der deutschen Hauptstadt und seinen Bürgern:

Mit den Gedanken in der Hauptstadt: Unser tiefes Mitgefühl gilt den Opfern, Familien und Angehörigen. #Breitscheidsplatz #prayforberlin pic.twitter.com/D33rl280Ly — Hamburger SV (@HSV) December 19, 2016

My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the Berlin attack. Losing their loved ones just before Christmas 😔🙏 #PrayForBerlin — Ryan Riddell (@ItsRyanRiddell) December 19, 2016

Our hearts & prayers with the victims & their families#PrayForBerlin

To all my friends from Germany pic.twitter.com/LpJJjYbmOU — Coco the canary (@cocothecanary) December 19, 2016

Thoughts and prayers are with the people in Berlin. The world needs LOVE & PEACE more than ever. #PrayForBerlin #PrayForTheWorld #StopHatred — Maxim Roy (@Mllemaximroy) December 19, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this terrible time in Berlin ❤️ #PrayForBerlin — Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) December 19, 2016

My love & prayers goes out to the people in Berlin. All your lives are so precious, please be safe. We’re rooting for you! #PrayForBerlin — ㅤ (@wangserenity) December 19, 2016

Christmas should be a time to be happy, to smile, to make peace, love and not war, hate. Say I love you while you still can. #PrayForBerlin — delphine (@knewbettergodly) December 19, 2016

please never judge a religion bc of a certain group of ppl. terrorism has no religion. my prayers go out to victims affected #PrayForBerlin — sebastian olzanski (@sebtsb) December 19, 2016

Auch das berühmte Zitat des früheren US-Präsidenten John F. Kennedy erlebte als Hashtag #IchbineinBerliner eine Renaissance:

I’m a Nice survivor with my two sons. All my support for the victims of this sad evening … France thinks of you all. #IchBinBerliner — laurent dupin (@ldupin) December 19, 2016

Condolences to the families of the victims and courage to those injured in the attack!#IchBinBerliner pic.twitter.com/yO9CfYkAR2 — Tintin (@Tintin) December 19, 2016

Solidarity with our German friends in this day ! We are with all the people in #Berlin #ichbinBerliner #PrayForBerlin 🙏🏻🇩🇪 — Marie Curie 🎬 Film (@MarieCurie_film) December 19, 2016

I hope despotic leaders abstain from saying things like #Berlin should have kept its wall. Thanks in advance. #IchBinBerliner — Cecile Pilot (@cecile_pilot) December 19, 2016

„Berlin ist mehr ein Weltteil als eine Stadt“ Jean Paul #IchBinBerliner — Francois Damerval (@fdamerval) December 19, 2016

#IchBinBerliner #Berlin, je t’ai dans mon cœur et je pense à toi. Soutien aux Allemands. — Kevin ✡ (@KDuvivier) December 19, 2016

In die kollektive Trauer mischten sich unterdessen auch einige kritische Töne:

#PrayForBerlin so sad this whole process is becoming routine pic.twitter.com/pFNul5Q5wj — Tom Benbow (@TomBenbow) December 19, 2016

It’s so frustrating that we’re all just sitting behind a screen scrolling thru social media and can’t do anything about it #PrayForBerlin — sophie (@biebersagb) December 19, 2016

I’m tired of going on twitter like every other week and seeing stuff like this. It’s so common now its horrible. #PrayForBerlin — devn the killa (@Devinngarcia) December 19, 2016

If only all these people would actually „pray“ for Berlin.

It’s so easy to send a hashtag out there. #PrayForBerlin — HaveFaith (@Pinaar__) December 19, 2016

As much as I am sad for Berlin, I am also sad that Aleppo didn’t get as much recognition because it’s not Europe or America.#PrayForBerlin — hello (@iziamftmalik) December 19, 2016

If you #prayforberlin but haven’t #prayforaleppo in the past 6 months… It’s pretty certain you are under the influence of media control ✌️ — Luis Nieto (@LuiNieto) December 19, 2016

Y’all wanna #PrayForBerlin but when thousands of innocent people died in Aleppo y’all stayed silent. Ok than,but that’s really messed up. — ✨Alina✨ (@alinajay03) December 20, 2016