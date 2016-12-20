PrayforBerlin und #IchbineinBerliner: So solidarisiert sich das Netz mit Berlin

Von Nils Jacobsen
Nach #PrayforParis, #PrayforBrussels solidarisiert sich die Netzgemeinschaft nach dem mutmaßlichen Lkw-Anschlag auf dem Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt am Breitscheidplatz unter dem Hashtag #PrayforBerlin mit der deutschen Hauptstadt und seinen Bürgern:
FRANCE IS WITH GERMANY ! 🇩🇪🇫🇷❤️ #Berlin #PrayForBerlin pic.twitter.com/p62KYPx6xd
— Mister Sondages (@Mister_sondages) December 19, 2016
Mit den Gedanken in der Hauptstadt: Unser tiefes Mitgefühl gilt den Opfern, Familien und Angehörigen. #Breitscheidsplatz #prayforberlin pic.twitter.com/D33rl280Ly
— Hamburger SV (@HSV) December 19, 2016
My sincere thoughts to all those at the Xmas market in #Berlin & their families 🙏 #Weihnachtsmarkt #LKW #Breitscheidplatz #prayforberlin
— Michael Ballack (@Ballack) December 19, 2016
#PrayForBerlin #wirhaltenzusammen #Deutschland🇩🇪
— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) December 19, 2016
Unsere Gedanken sind bei den Opfern und deren Angehörigen. #Breitscheidplatz #Berlin #Weihnachtsmarkt #PrayForBerlin #IchBinEinBerliner pic.twitter.com/ivCiaWrzG1
— Berliner Zeitung (@berlinerzeitung) December 20, 2016
My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the Berlin attack. Losing their loved ones just before Christmas 😔🙏 #PrayForBerlin
— Ryan Riddell (@ItsRyanRiddell) December 19, 2016
Our hearts & prayers with the victims & their families#PrayForBerlin
To all my friends from Germany pic.twitter.com/LpJJjYbmOU
— Coco the canary (@cocothecanary) December 19, 2016
Thoughts and prayers are with the people in Berlin. The world needs LOVE & PEACE more than ever. #PrayForBerlin #PrayForTheWorld #StopHatred
— Maxim Roy (@Mllemaximroy) December 19, 2016
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families at this terrible time in Berlin ❤️ #PrayForBerlin
— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) December 19, 2016
My love & prayers goes out to the people in Berlin. All your lives are so precious, please be safe. We’re rooting for you! #PrayForBerlin
— ㅤ (@wangserenity) December 19, 2016
Christmas should be a time to be happy, to smile, to make peace, love and not war, hate. Say I love you while you still can. #PrayForBerlin
— delphine (@knewbettergodly) December 19, 2016
please never judge a religion bc of a certain group of ppl. terrorism has no religion. my prayers go out to victims affected #PrayForBerlin
— sebastian olzanski (@sebtsb) December 19, 2016
#prayforberlin pic.twitter.com/y0v05skWGX
— Jeanne Pursell (@bichonpawz) December 20, 2016
#PrayForBerlin 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/5yWAQXs3p3
— María Torreche (@merytorreche) December 20, 2016
Auch das berühmte Zitat des früheren US-Präsidenten John F. Kennedy erlebte als Hashtag #IchbineinBerliner eine Renaissance:
„All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Berlin, Ich bin ein Berliner!“ J.F. Kennedy 06-26-1963 #IchBinBerliner #Peace #hope pic.twitter.com/ibLUbz3K58
— BenCuvelier (@BenCuvelier) December 19, 2016
I’m a Nice survivor with my two sons. All my support for the victims of this sad evening … France thinks of you all. #IchBinBerliner
— laurent dupin (@ldupin) December 19, 2016
Condolences to the families of the victims and courage to those injured in the attack!#IchBinBerliner pic.twitter.com/yO9CfYkAR2
— Tintin (@Tintin) December 19, 2016
Solidarity with our German friends in this day ! We are with all the people in #Berlin #ichbinBerliner #PrayForBerlin 🙏🏻🇩🇪
— Marie Curie 🎬 Film (@MarieCurie_film) December 19, 2016
#Berlin So Sad 😢 #IchBinBerliner #PrayersForBerlin you have our unconditional support and Love. 🇫🇷 ❤🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/TtvCUVwWcU
— LITTLE PRINCE (@Alex_MJ7) December 19, 2016
I hope despotic leaders abstain from saying things like #Berlin should have kept its wall. Thanks in advance. #IchBinBerliner
— Cecile Pilot (@cecile_pilot) December 19, 2016
🔴🔴🔴🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪 #berlin #Deutschland
Pensée et solidarité auprès de nos voisins, amis #allemand#IchBinBerliner #PrayForBerlin
🙏🙏🙏🇩🇪🇩🇪🇫🇷🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/EouB6Nrkna
— Fredkool44 #SPF (@fredkool_49) December 20, 2016
„Berlin ist mehr ein Weltteil als eine Stadt“ Jean Paul #IchBinBerliner
— Francois Damerval (@fdamerval) December 19, 2016
#IchBinBerliner #Berlin, je t’ai dans mon cœur et je pense à toi. Soutien aux Allemands.
— Kevin ✡ (@KDuvivier) December 19, 2016
In die kollektive Trauer mischten sich unterdessen auch einige kritische Töne:
#PrayForBerlin so sad this whole process is becoming routine pic.twitter.com/pFNul5Q5wj
— Tom Benbow (@TomBenbow) December 19, 2016
It’s so frustrating that we’re all just sitting behind a screen scrolling thru social media and can’t do anything about it #PrayForBerlin
— sophie (@biebersagb) December 19, 2016
I’m tired of going on twitter like every other week and seeing stuff like this. It’s so common now its horrible. #PrayForBerlin
— devn the killa (@Devinngarcia) December 19, 2016
If only all these people would actually „pray“ for Berlin.
It’s so easy to send a hashtag out there. #PrayForBerlin
— HaveFaith (@Pinaar__) December 19, 2016
As much as I am sad for Berlin, I am also sad that Aleppo didn’t get as much recognition because it’s not Europe or America.#PrayForBerlin
— hello (@iziamftmalik) December 19, 2016
If you #prayforberlin but haven’t #prayforaleppo in the past 6 months… It’s pretty certain you are under the influence of media control ✌️
— Luis Nieto (@LuiNieto) December 19, 2016
Y’all wanna #PrayForBerlin but when thousands of innocent people died in Aleppo y’all stayed silent. Ok than,but that’s really messed up.
— ✨Alina✨ (@alinajay03) December 20, 2016
#PrayForBerlin
Terrorism is NOT Islam
Terrorism is NOT Islam
Terrorism is NOT Islam
Terrorism is NOT Islam
LEARN THE DIFFERENCE.
— Ana (@ittneverends) December 19, 2016
#PrayForParis#PrayForNice#PrayForOrlando#PrayForJapan #PrayForBelgium #PrayForBerlin
Yeah, maybe praying isn’t the solution to this… pic.twitter.com/A5FENbHmDK
— Rili (@Rili2013) December 19, 2016