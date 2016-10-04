LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes: Trumps Steuertrickserei verursacht auf Twitter 90er-Nostalgiewelle

Von
Den Stein ins Rollen gebracht hatte eine investigative Reportage der New York Times, nach der Trump 1995 einen Verlust in Höhe von 916 Millionen Dollar durch Missmanagement seiner Casinos, seiner Fluglinie und dem Kauf des Plaza Hotels in New York verbucht habe. Die Folge: Möglicherweise Steuerfreiheit in den folgenden 18 Jahren bis zu einer Summe von 50 Millionen Dollar pro Jahr.
Eine Twitter-Nostalgie-Welle
Für das Social Web war die New Times-Enthüllung natürlich ein gefundes Fressen. Unter dem Hashtag #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes reihten Twitter-Nutzer nostalgische Erinnerungen an die 90er-Jahre aneinander:
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes we still had dial up Internet! pic.twitter.com/B5YxjQl9nP
— Joshua ☪️ (@ConservativeZNJ) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/Dz4Oin5sY6
— Steve Mohundro (@smohundro) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Dems were doing this, as they likely are again tonight. Man, how I love an October surprise. pic.twitter.com/HNvo4TBASP
— Cassie Dagostino (@casatino) October 2, 2016
Literally Donald Trump reporting annual losses on his ’95 tax returns: pic.twitter.com/XdnFWh7kYm
— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes the Kardashians looked like this pic.twitter.com/Ft1dj6HKbe
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes cell phones looked like this pic.twitter.com/0bD9Zc2Fcr
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 2, 2016
The #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes , he pretended like he was going to buy Uncle Phil’s house but left because he couldn’t afford it. pic.twitter.com/gtQM6Nclpp
— Black Aziz Ansari (@Freeyourmindkid) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes was around the same time he talked about how stacked his baby daughter Tiffany might grow up to be pic.twitter.com/KKHSvazc7O
— shauna (@goldengateblond) October 2, 2016
He’s a draft dodger and a tax dodger.
He also cheats small business owners, robbed students & maybe raped a girl. #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/gJsDeIaVOz
— Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Melania was just a poor young girl growing up in Communist Slovenia. She’s adapted so well! pic.twitter.com/MsgRPlrNTt
— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes was the 90s and he loved that Clinton economy https://t.co/DIfDk8YJLn
— The Baxter Bean (@TheBaxterBean) October 2, 2016
Since OJ had Isotoners #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/hbARLlKoVc
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes ALF was the only bizarre looking orange creature with a combover on my television screen… pic.twitter.com/segX70ZYMb
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 2, 2016
Destiny’s Child still had four members… #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/9A268XoZ8L
— Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes LL Cool J was „Doing it and Doing it and Doing it well“ pic.twitter.com/JGlmZnA3MS
— PoliticoZ (@Politicodivers2) October 2, 2016
Remember when these two fresh-faced young men won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting and also Donald Trump stopped paying taxes? pic.twitter.com/3fTog7wVnz
— Jackie (@ItsJackieBtch) October 2, 2016
#LAstTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Scully and Mulder hadn’t kissed. pic.twitter.com/xDRxmgnaq4
— margaret stuart md (@marstu67) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Nicolas Cage was winning Oscars pic.twitter.com/0mjRTCeRUj
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 2, 2016
Jesse and Celine just met. #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/4tCaEy47Ua
— The Film Stage (@TheFilmStage) October 2, 2016
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/0FuU79Dw6r
— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) October 2, 2016
Only ’90s Kids Will Remember the #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) October 2, 2016
