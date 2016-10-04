LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes: Trumps Steuertrickserei verursacht auf Twitter 90er-Nostalgiewelle

Von

Den Stein ins Rollen gebracht hatte eine investigative Reportage der New York Times, nach der Trump 1995 einen Verlust in Höhe von 916 Millionen Dollar durch Missmanagement seiner Casinos, seiner Fluglinie und dem Kauf des Plaza Hotels in New York verbucht habe. Die Folge: Möglicherweise Steuerfreiheit in den folgenden 18 Jahren bis zu einer Summe von 50 Millionen Dollar pro Jahr.

Eine Twitter-Nostalgie-Welle

Für das Social Web war die New Times-Enthüllung natürlich ein gefundes Fressen. Unter dem Hashtag #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes reihten Twitter-Nutzer nostalgische Erinnerungen an die 90er-Jahre aneinander:

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Dems were doing this, as they likely are again tonight. Man, how I love an October surprise. pic.twitter.com/HNvo4TBASP — Cassie Dagostino (@casatino) October 2, 2016

Literally Donald Trump reporting annual losses on his ’95 tax returns: pic.twitter.com/XdnFWh7kYm — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 2, 2016

The #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes , he pretended like he was going to buy Uncle Phil’s house but left because he couldn’t afford it. pic.twitter.com/gtQM6Nclpp — Black Aziz Ansari (@Freeyourmindkid) October 2, 2016

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes was around the same time he talked about how stacked his baby daughter Tiffany might grow up to be pic.twitter.com/KKHSvazc7O — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 2, 2016

He’s a draft dodger and a tax dodger.

He also cheats small business owners, robbed students & maybe raped a girl. #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes pic.twitter.com/gJsDeIaVOz — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) October 2, 2016

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes Melania was just a poor young girl growing up in Communist Slovenia. She’s adapted so well! pic.twitter.com/MsgRPlrNTt — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) October 2, 2016

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes was the 90s and he loved that Clinton economy https://t.co/DIfDk8YJLn — The Baxter Bean (@TheBaxterBean) October 2, 2016

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes ALF was the only bizarre looking orange creature with a combover on my television screen… pic.twitter.com/segX70ZYMb — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 2, 2016

#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes LL Cool J was „Doing it and Doing it and Doing it well“ pic.twitter.com/JGlmZnA3MS — PoliticoZ (@Politicodivers2) October 2, 2016

Remember when these two fresh-faced young men won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting and also Donald Trump stopped paying taxes? pic.twitter.com/3fTog7wVnz — Jackie (@ItsJackieBtch) October 2, 2016

Only ’90s Kids Will Remember the #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) October 2, 2016

