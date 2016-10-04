Zurück
#LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes: Trumps Steuertrickserei verursacht auf Twitter 90er-Nostalgiewelle

Einmal mehr im Zentrum des Social Webs: Donald Trump

Der Kandidat windet sich weiter: Donald Trump will einfach nicht Auskunft über seine Steuererklärungen geben. Dafür hat die New York Times Recherchen angestellt: Wie die amerikanische Tageszeitung berichtet, hatte der Multimilliardär 1995 einen Verlust über 916 Millionen Dollar geltend gemacht, durch den Trump für die kommenden 18 Jahre zu einem Freibetrag von 50 Millionen Dollar pro Jahr gekommen sei. Bei Twitter grassiert darauf unter dem Hashtag #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes eine Welle der Nostalgie.

Den Stein ins Rollen gebracht hatte eine investigative Reportage der New York Times, nach der Trump 1995 einen Verlust in Höhe von 916 Millionen Dollar durch Missmanagement seiner Casinos, seiner Fluglinie und dem Kauf des Plaza Hotels in New York verbucht habe. Die Folge: Möglicherweise Steuerfreiheit in den folgenden 18 Jahren bis zu einer Summe von 50 Millionen Dollar pro Jahr.

Eine Twitter-Nostalgie-Welle

Für das Social Web war die New Times-Enthüllung natürlich ein gefundes Fressen. Unter dem Hashtag #LastTimeTrumpPaidTaxes reihten Twitter-Nutzer nostalgische Erinnerungen an die 90er-Jahre aneinander:

Mehr zu Trump und seinem Ego finden Sie in unserer aktuellen Titelgeschichte

