50 Millionen Views: Lustiges „Dirty Dancing“-Video mit Trump und Clinton wird zum Viralhit

Im Verbal-Duett: Donald Trump und Hillary Clinton © Youtube

Es war die wahrscheinlich heftigste und am härtesten geführte TV-Debatte um die Präsidentschaft. Am Ende hatten Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump aber sogar noch einige wenige Worte des gegenseitigen Respekts füreinander über. Was unter günstigeren Bedingungen zwischen beiden möglich gewesen wäre, hat sich das niederländische Comedy-Format LuckyTV ausgedacht – als eine Neuinterpretation des "Dirty Dancing"-Hits "The Time of my Life"

Der am Abend gepostete Clip, den der niederländische Sänger Giels direkt auf Facebook verbreitete, ging sofort viral und sammelte binnen drei Stunden mehr als vier Millionen Views ein:

Produziert wurde der 90-Sekünder vom holländischen Comedy-Format Lucky TV

Reaktionen auf den Song

Twitter-Nutzern waren die Duett-Qualitäten von Trump und Clinton schon während der Debatte aufgefallen:

