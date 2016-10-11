50 Millionen Views: Lustiges „Dirty Dancing“-Video mit Trump und Clinton wird zum Viralhit

Von

Der am Abend gepostete Clip, den der niederländische Sänger Giels direkt auf Facebook verbreitete, ging sofort viral und sammelte binnen drei Stunden mehr als vier Millionen Views ein:

Produziert wurde der 90-Sekünder vom holländischen Comedy-Format Lucky TV

Reaktionen auf den Song

Twitter-Nutzern waren die Duett-Qualitäten von Trump und Clinton schon während der Debatte aufgefallen:

„I really can’t stay“

„But baby it’s cold outside“ pic.twitter.com/OwYsxVmAPJ — spooky beanscone 🕸 (@gracexfay) October 10, 2016

My favorite part of the #debate2016 was when #Trump and #Hillary sang their duet. A love song. He went low, she went high. It was beautiful! pic.twitter.com/JmZti297V2 — Schuyler Peterson (@revschuyler) October 10, 2016

Trump and Hillary looks like they about to drop the duet of the year #debate pic.twitter.com/4xKNPa6hqW — danny david (@dtall08) October 10, 2016

Stop in the name of LOVE before you Break our hearts! Does this look like #Hillary #Trump are singing a duet? pic.twitter.com/jFlxIw7IlZ — Kay Hyman (@KayHyman) October 10, 2016