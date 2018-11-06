Rihanna, Pitt und Co. positionieren sich: Wie starke Promimarken Donald Trump das Leben schwer machen

Die Liste der prominenten Trump-Gegner ist lang. Wer etwas gegen ihn oder seine Politik sagt, wird öffentlich auf twitter von ihm dafür gerügt. Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Madonna, Arnold Schwarzenegger – sie alle sind keine Freunde des Präsidenten. Zum Wählen wollen sie die US-Bürger dann doch aufrufen und so nutzen viele Promis ihre Social-Media-Kanäle, um Wähler zu mobilisieren.
Leonardo DiCaprio und Brad Pitt
Die Hollywoodstars Leonardo DiCaprio und Brad Pitt riefen in einer Videobotschaft zum Wählen auf: „Diese Wahl könnte die Wichtigste unseres Lebens sein“, sagen sie: „Es geht um die Zukunft unseres Landes. Bitte schafft euch Gehör.“
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift hat sich auch politisch geäußert, obwohl sie sich bisher mit ihrer politischen Ausrichtung zurück gehalten hatte. Sie ist Befürworterin der beiden demokratischen Kandidaten Phil Bredesen (Senat) und Jim Cooper (US-Repräsentantenhaus). Taylor Swift zeigt „angesichts von mehreren Ereignissen in meinem Leben und in der Welt in den letzten zwei Jahren“ eine klare Kante gegen das Trump-Amerika. „Ich kann nicht für jemanden stimmen, der nicht bereit ist, für die Würde ALLER Amerikaner unabhängig von ihrer Hautfarbe, ihrem Geschlecht und wen sie lieben, zu kämpfen“, schrieb Swift auf Instagram – und kritisierte damit direkt die republikanische Senatsbewerberin Marsha Blackburn.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Rihanna
Die Popkultur liebt den amtierenden US Präsidenten immer weniger, wie nicht zuletzt Superstar Taylor Swift vor einem Monat mit ihrem viel beachteten Instagram-Post zum Ausdruck brachte (siehe oben).
Dass sich R&B-Megastar Rihanna vor den Zwischenwahlen ebenfalls klar gegen das republikanische Lager des Trump-Amerikas positioniert, dürfte die kleinste Überraschung sein. Die 30-jährige „Umbrella“-Chanteuse erklärte gestern auf Instagram ihre volle Unterstützung für den demokratischen Herausforderer um das Gouverneursamt Andre Gillum und postete dazu ein Foto mit dem Plakat „Grab them by the Midterms“.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
Doch mehr noch: Als Rihanna auf Twitter vom Washingtoner Büroleiter der Washington Post erfährt, dass auf einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ihr zehn Jahre alter Hit „Don#t stop the Music“ ohne ihre Zustimmung gespielt wird, wird Rihanna auf Twitter deutlich. Der Song werde kaum länger laufen, twitterte Rihanna, „weder ich noch meine Leute wären auf oder in der Nähe dieser tragischen Wahlkampfveranstaltungen“, schrieb die Sängerin. Rihannas deutliche Abneigung gegen die Verwendung ihrer Musik zu Wahlkampfzwecken der Trump-Administration folgt der Missbilligung anderer Musiker wie Mick Jagger oder Axl Rose.
Jennifer Lopez
Auch Jennifer Lopez fand klare Worte. Latinos, Frauen und Minderheiten würden nicht wählen gehen, schrieb sie. Man sollte doch nun beweisen, dass dies nicht stimme. Ihr Post wurde auf Instagram schon über 320.000 geliked.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
You’d think I’d be all set to vote right? Here’s a little story: I had to enter my info 4 times before the state site confirmed I was registered! This is how passionate I am about using my voice and my right to vote. You have to have the patience and interest in getting to the polls tomorrow. They think young people don’t vote, latinos don’t vote, women dont vote, PROVE THEM WRONG!!! This election affects us ALL. VOTE. It’s so important that ALL of our voices are heard, not just a few… we live in a beautiful country where we all have a say!!! I urge all of you PLEASE get out there and vote, there are so many issues at stake these elections!! And they affect us all in our daily lives in some way! If you are frustrated by what you been seeing and hearing, you can change it!! You have the power!!! I HAVE A BUNCH OF VOTER INFO IN MY STORIES TO HELP YOU!! #GOVOTE #VOTA #ELECTIONEVE #VOTETUESDAY
(Lig)