Rihanna, Pitt und Co. positionieren sich: Wie starke Promimarken Donald Trump das Leben schwer machen

Die Liste der prominenten Trump-Gegner ist lang. Wer etwas gegen ihn oder seine Politik sagt, wird öffentlich auf twitter von ihm dafür gerügt. Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Madonna, Arnold Schwarzenegger – sie alle sind keine Freunde des Präsidenten. Zum Wählen wollen sie die US-Bürger dann doch aufrufen und so nutzen viele Promis ihre Social-Media-Kanäle, um Wähler zu mobilisieren.

Leonardo DiCaprio und Brad Pitt

Die Hollywoodstars Leonardo DiCaprio und Brad Pitt riefen in einer Videobotschaft zum Wählen auf: „Diese Wahl könnte die Wichtigste unseres Lebens sein“, sagen sie: „Es geht um die Zukunft unseres Landes. Bitte schafft euch Gehör.“

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift hat sich auch politisch geäußert, obwohl sie sich bisher mit ihrer politischen Ausrichtung zurück gehalten hatte. Sie ist Befürworterin der beiden demokratischen Kandidaten Phil Bredesen (Senat) und Jim Cooper (US-Repräsentantenhaus). Taylor Swift zeigt „angesichts von mehreren Ereignissen in meinem Leben und in der Welt in den letzten zwei Jahren“ eine klare Kante gegen das Trump-Amerika. „Ich kann nicht für jemanden stimmen, der nicht bereit ist, für die Würde ALLER Amerikaner unabhängig von ihrer Hautfarbe, ihrem Geschlecht und wen sie lieben, zu kämpfen“, schrieb Swift auf Instagram – und kritisierte damit direkt die republikanische Senatsbewerberin Marsha Blackburn.

Rihanna

Die Popkultur liebt den amtierenden US Präsidenten immer weniger, wie nicht zuletzt Superstar Taylor Swift vor einem Monat mit ihrem viel beachteten Instagram-Post zum Ausdruck brachte (siehe oben).

Dass sich R&B-Megastar Rihanna vor den Zwischenwahlen ebenfalls klar gegen das republikanische Lager des Trump-Amerikas positioniert, dürfte die kleinste Überraschung sein. Die 30-jährige „Umbrella“-Chanteuse erklärte gestern auf Instagram ihre volle Unterstützung für den demokratischen Herausforderer um das Gouverneursamt Andre Gillum und postete dazu ein Foto mit dem Plakat „Grab them by the Midterms“.

Doch mehr noch: Als Rihanna auf Twitter vom Washingtoner Büroleiter der Washington Post erfährt, dass auf einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ihr zehn Jahre alter Hit „Don#t stop the Music“ ohne ihre Zustimmung gespielt wird, wird Rihanna auf Twitter deutlich. Der Song werde kaum länger laufen, twitterte Rihanna, „weder ich noch meine Leute wären auf oder in der Nähe dieser tragischen Wahlkampfveranstaltungen“, schrieb die Sängerin. Rihannas deutliche Abneigung gegen die Verwendung ihrer Musik zu Wahlkampfzwecken der Trump-Administration folgt der Missbilligung anderer Musiker wie Mick Jagger oder Axl Rose.

Jennifer Lopez

Auch Jennifer Lopez fand klare Worte. Latinos, Frauen und Minderheiten würden nicht wählen gehen, schrieb sie. Man sollte doch nun beweisen, dass dies nicht stimme. Ihr Post wurde auf Instagram schon über 320.000 geliked.

