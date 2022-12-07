New Generation Marketing – Folge 7: Eva Povilauskaite

Eva Povilauskaite hatte Deutschland nicht unbedingt auf dem Plan, aber hier, sagt sie, sei „the best advertising school in the world“ – die Miami Ad School, und die ist nun mal in Hamburg. Im Studium war sie ein „double top dog“, also zwei Mal in Folge die beste Studentin – vermutlich nur ein Grund, warum Jung von Matt sie vom Fleck weg engagierte. Die 28-jährige Litauerin hatte zuvor die Kreativschule „The Atomic Garden Vilnius“ besucht und war Art-Direktorin bei DDB Vilnius.
Obwohl erst fünf Jahre in der Werbung, hat sie Awards wie den Cannes Lion Bronze, MUSE Platinum oder YS Droga5 Gold gewonnen. Sie sitzt in Werbe-Jurys, setzt sich für Gender-Gerechtigkeit ein und ist Verfechterin von werteorientierter Kommunikation. Dazu zählt nachhaltiger Konsum, sie sagt: „I think that’s the main goal of most of us working in this industry to work with the Earth rather than just keep consuming it all the time.“ Im Januar startet Povilauskaite als Senior Art Director bei Team Voltage @ DDB in Berlin.
Fragebogen von Eva Povilauskaite
Lieblingsmarke? Patagonia – a forward-thinking brand, that shows that profit and purpose can coexist in mainstream culture.
Tollste Werbung? The ultimate classic: Guinness’ „Surfer“ from 1998 – everything from strategy to art direction is an absolute advertising masterpiece.
Ihr Vorbild? I strive to be my own role model.
Bester Rat? „Slow down, young Jedi.“
Was treibt Sie an? Working in a team, that gets in a collective state of creative flow.
