#TwitterLayoffs: So twittern gefeuerte Mitarbeiter des 140-Zeichen-Dienstes ihre Kündigung

Auf Sturzflug

Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten: Es gehört zur Authentizität von Twitter, dass auch Kündigungen sofort in Echtzeit beim Kurznachrichtendienst kursieren – selbst wenn es die eigenen sind. Kaum hatte der 140-Zeichen-Dienst am Donnerstag den Abbau von 300 Arbeitsplätzen verkündet, begann das Hashtag #TwitterLayoffs zu trenden. Gekündigte Mitarbeiter twitterten an ihrem letzten Arbeitstag ihre Erinnerungen an Twitter.

Von

Lieber ein Ende mit Schrecken als ein Schrecken ohne Ende: Anders als in Deutschland, wo Gekündigte oft noch Monate ihren Vertrag bis zum Ende aussitzen müssen, ist es in den USA die Methode, sofort einen Schlussstrich unter die Arbeitsbeziehung zu ziehen.

So auch bei Twitter: Kaum hatte Twitter am Donnerstag seine Quartalszahlen und mit ihnen das Aus von Vine und die Trennung von neun Prozent der Belegschaft verkündet, wurden in San Francisco die Kisten gepackt und die Schreibtische geräumt.

Doch niemals geht man bekanntlich so ganz: Twitter-Mitarbeiter erinnerten sich in einer letzten Amtshandlung noch einmal an ihren Arbeitgeber und twitterten ihre Erinnerungen an den 140 Zeichen-Dienst, nachdem der gefeuerte Mitarbeiter Mark Ghuneim einen Twitter-Moment kreiert hatte, auf den sein Chef Jack Dorsey wohl gerne verzichtet hätte – alles ist in der Internet-Ära bekanntlich öffentlich…

