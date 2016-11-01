TwitterLayoffs: So twittern gefeuerte Mitarbeiter des 140-Zeichen-Dienstes ihre Kündigung

Von

Lieber ein Ende mit Schrecken als ein Schrecken ohne Ende: Anders als in Deutschland, wo Gekündigte oft noch Monate ihren Vertrag bis zum Ende aussitzen müssen, ist es in den USA die Methode, sofort einen Schlussstrich unter die Arbeitsbeziehung zu ziehen.

So auch bei Twitter: Kaum hatte Twitter am Donnerstag seine Quartalszahlen und mit ihnen das Aus von Vine und die Trennung von neun Prozent der Belegschaft verkündet, wurden in San Francisco die Kisten gepackt und die Schreibtische geräumt.

Doch niemals geht man bekanntlich so ganz: Twitter-Mitarbeiter erinnerten sich in einer letzten Amtshandlung noch einmal an ihren Arbeitgeber und twitterten ihre Erinnerungen an den 140 Zeichen-Dienst, nachdem der gefeuerte Mitarbeiter Mark Ghuneim einen Twitter-Moment kreiert hatte, auf den sein Chef Jack Dorsey wohl gerne verzichtet hätte – alles ist in der Internet-Ära bekanntlich öffentlich…

Wrong place, wrong time. Today was my last day at Twitter. 💙🐥#TwitterLayoffs — Tara Mann 🎃 (@taramann) October 27, 2016

I, too, am affected by the Twitter layoffs. Incredibly proud and grateful to have been part of The Flock. Nothing but 💙 #twitterlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rn2WzHZF56 — Patrick Svenburg (@svenburg) October 28, 2016

Today’s my last day at @twitter and @vine. Thanks to all who reached out with kind words ❤️#TwitterLayoffs — Jordan Obi (@jordanobi) October 27, 2016

Goodbye @twitter. It’s been a wild ride. 🙏🏼 ❤️ — Dodes 🦄 (@racheld) October 27, 2016

After almost 4 years to the day, today is my last day at Twitter. What a ride! So thankful for all the things, and the people most of all. pic.twitter.com/wtSRr7FE0L — 👑 of the sea (@marisa) October 27, 2016

After 5.5 years, today is my last day at Twitter. Beyond grateful for all the learnings and the people I’ve met 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/aB4XUSresF — Mónica Quiroz 😃 (@monica) October 27, 2016

On the bright side, I have more time to work on my Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/AdGo5TvxKX — nicole 💙 (@stnic) October 27, 2016

Друзья, сегодня был мой последний день работы в Твиттере. 3 насыщенных года — это бесценный опыт. Это масса классных новых друзей. (1) pic.twitter.com/TAtMdHtJ0k — Alexey Shelestenko (@akahamlet) October 28, 2016

1/3 Incredibly grateful and excited that my marathon run at Twitter has reached the finish line. — Fred Graver (@fredgraver) October 27, 2016

That was one hell of a chapter.

✌🏻️❤️@Twitter! pic.twitter.com/xZ94pfOtt3 — Lannie Rosenfield (@akalannie) October 27, 2016

Peace out cub scouts. It’s been real. Will miss u. ✌🏼️ pic.twitter.com/xybGLapcus — Cait Hood (@caithood) October 27, 2016

.@twitter, it’s been a dream. ✌🏻Thanks to everyone I crossed paths with for teaching me so much, especially @jinen and @mindykdiamond. ❤️ — Sarah Albert 🔆🔅 (@salbert) October 28, 2016

While I had hoped to leave Twitter with a few more followers under my belt, I’ll gladly take the memories and friendships instead 👍 pic.twitter.com/mFrVtLttsE — Sean (@Sean_Ruderman) October 27, 2016

peace and love to everyone and to @TwitterMusic. i’ll miss you all. ✌🏻+❤️ — Marcus 💾 Welch (@MarcusW) October 27, 2016