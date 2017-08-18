Menu
Terror in Barcelona: So trauern Sportler, Politiker und Prominente im Social Web

Barcelonas Kapitän Leo Messi drückt nach dem Terroranschlag auf Facebook seine Trauer aus / Screenshot: Leo Messi / Las Ramblas

Die Welt blickt nach dem Terroranschlag von Barcelona in die katalanische Hauptstadt. Ein Lieferwagen war am Nachmittag auf der Flaniermeile Las Ramblas in die Menschenmenge gerast – 12 Menschen kamen dabei ums Leben, mindestens 80 sind verletzt. In den sozialen Medien bekundeten zahlreiche Prominente und Politiker rund um die Welt ihre Anteilnahme. Vor allem Fußballer drückten ihre Solidarisierung mit der Stadt des vierfachen Champions League-Siegers in zahlreichen Tweets aus.

Que Deus conforte todas as famílias 🙏🏽😞😢😭 #PrayForBarcelona te quiero BARCELONA

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) am

„Paz, paz, paz por favor“

Ein Beitrag geteilt von DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) am

Kommunikation

