Terror in Barcelona: So trauern Sportler, Politiker und Prominente im Social Web

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017
The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017
Standing with and grieving for the people of Barcelona in the wake of this despicable terror attack.
— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 17, 2017
In tiefer Trauer sind wir bei den Opfern des widerwärtigen Anschlags in #Barcelona – in Solidarität + Freundschaft an d. Seite der Spanier.
— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 17, 2017
Kanzlerin #Merkel hat der span. Regierung ihr Beileid übermittelt, „dem spanischen Volk in dieser schweren Stunde eng verbunden.“ #Barcelona
— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 17, 2017
Geschockt und wütend über Nachrichten aus Barcelona. Ein feiger Anschlag auf unsere Werte! Meine Gedanken sind bei Opfern und Angehörigen.
— Martin Schulz (@MartinSchulz) August 17, 2017
Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona.
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017
Més que mai tots junts contra aquest atac a la nostra ciutat. Tot el meu suport als afectats d’aquesta barbàrie. #Barcelona
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) August 17, 2017
Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A
— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 17, 2017
Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas.
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017
Thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona tonight 🙏🏼
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 17, 2017
Barcelona. 💔
No al terrorismo. No a la dictadura del miedo.#StopTerrorism
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) August 17, 2017
My thoughts are with the victims, their families and my friends in Barcelona…
— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) August 17, 2017
Que tristeza. Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y sus familias. Mucha fuerza Barcelona
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 17, 2017
Deeply saddened to hear about the attack in the wonderful city of Barcelona. What purpose this barbarity serves is beyond comprehension.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2017
I’m still shocked. My thoughts are with those affected by the terror attack in #Barcelona 😔🙏🏼
— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 17, 2017
Qué terribles noticias… mis condolencias para las víctimas y sus familiares. Fuerza Barcelona
— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2017
Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Barcelona; all our support for the victims and their families.
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 17, 2017
Barcelona, we’re thinking of you
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2017
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic events in Barcelona.
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2017
The thoughts of Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected by the tragic events in Barcelona.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2017
Todos en #ACMilan lamentamos profundamente el ataque ocurrido en Barcelona. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a todos los afectados
— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 17, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and friends in Barcelona. Today, we all stand with Spain.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 17, 2017
My heart bleeds for #Barcelona, one of my favorite cities and favorite people in the world. Damn terrorists to hell, foreign and domestic.🇪🇸
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 17, 2017