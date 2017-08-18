Terror in Barcelona: So trauern Sportler, Politiker und Prominente im Social Web

Von

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2017

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017

Standing with and grieving for the people of Barcelona in the wake of this despicable terror attack. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 17, 2017

In tiefer Trauer sind wir bei den Opfern des widerwärtigen Anschlags in #Barcelona – in Solidarität + Freundschaft an d. Seite der Spanier. — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 17, 2017

Kanzlerin #Merkel hat der span. Regierung ihr Beileid übermittelt, „dem spanischen Volk in dieser schweren Stunde eng verbunden.“ #Barcelona — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) August 17, 2017

Geschockt und wütend über Nachrichten aus Barcelona. Ein feiger Anschlag auf unsere Werte! Meine Gedanken sind bei Opfern und Angehörigen. — Martin Schulz (@MartinSchulz) August 17, 2017

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017





Que Deus conforte todas as famílias 🙏🏽😞😢😭 #PrayForBarcelona te quiero BARCELONA Ein Beitrag geteilt von Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) am 17. Aug 2017 um 11:16 Uhr

Més que mai tots junts contra aquest atac a la nostra ciutat. Tot el meu suport als afectats d’aquesta barbàrie. #Barcelona — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) August 17, 2017

Todos consternados por lo que ha pasado y las noticias que siguen saliendo desde nuestra ciudad. Todo mi cariño. pic.twitter.com/CIhEKncx4A — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 17, 2017

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona tonight 🙏🏼 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 17, 2017

Barcelona. 💔

No al terrorismo. No a la dictadura del miedo.#StopTerrorism — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) August 17, 2017

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) am 17. Aug 2017 um 12:27 Uhr

„Paz, paz, paz por favor“ Ein Beitrag geteilt von DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) am 17. Aug 2017 um 11:40 Uhr

My thoughts are with the victims, their families and my friends in Barcelona… — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) August 17, 2017

Que tristeza. Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y sus familias. Mucha fuerza Barcelona — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 17, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear about the attack in the wonderful city of Barcelona. What purpose this barbarity serves is beyond comprehension. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 17, 2017

I’m still shocked. My thoughts are with those affected by the terror attack in #Barcelona 😔🙏🏼 — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 17, 2017

Qué terribles noticias… mis condolencias para las víctimas y sus familiares. Fuerza Barcelona — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Barcelona; all our support for the victims and their families. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 17, 2017

Barcelona, we’re thinking of you — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2017

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic events in Barcelona. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2017

The thoughts of Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected by the tragic events in Barcelona. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2017

Todos en #ACMilan lamentamos profundamente el ataque ocurrido en Barcelona. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a todos los afectados — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and friends in Barcelona. Today, we all stand with Spain. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 17, 2017