Dem Trend immer auf der Spur: Tchibo verkauft jetzt Tiny Houses

We've had a few people ask why some of our Kokosing designs have a raised social area and others are flush with the room. Simple! Some people desire the extra storage (the floors open for storage) and elevated nature of the raised social area (it sort of separates the room), while others don't see the need. Easy, huh? . What would you do if it were your home?

